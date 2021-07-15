TE-FOOD (TONE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $92,116.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $92,116.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00850983 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

