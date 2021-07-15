TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TearLab Co. (OTCMKTS:TEAR) (TSE:TLB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.06. TearLab shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 20,200 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06.

About TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR)

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care.

