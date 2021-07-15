Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLTZY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

TLTZY traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $780.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

