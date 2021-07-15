Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

TLTZY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $780.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.04 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 23.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

