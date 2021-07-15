Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,108.00

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,108 ($14.48) and last traded at GBX 1,108 ($14.48), with a volume of 84539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,142 ($14.92).

The company has a market cap of £882.10 million and a PE ratio of 26.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 1.38%.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

