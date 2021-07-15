Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Shares Gap Down to $417.25

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $417.25, but opened at $405.01. Teleflex shares last traded at $378.85, with a volume of 3,172 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

