Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 83,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

