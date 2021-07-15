Tellor Trading Down 11.2% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $59.38 million and approximately $21.39 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $33.74 or 0.00106184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00049462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.79 or 0.00852235 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,837,795 coins and its circulating supply is 1,759,860 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

