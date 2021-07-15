Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 77,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,050,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 564,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.