Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 37,500 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 6,455 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $260,459.25.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $594,027.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $902,196.00.

TENB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.65. 1,072,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,402. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -146.85 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tenable by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tenable by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

