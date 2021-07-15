Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Cut by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,624,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,265,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

TER traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.51. 5,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,460. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.13. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $3,510,471.26. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $684,700.44. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

