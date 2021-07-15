Ternium (NYSE:TX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ternium traded as high as $44.38 and last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 3104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ternium by 443.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ternium by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 29.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 165,686 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.54%.

Ternium Company Profile (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

