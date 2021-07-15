Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45.80 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $46.57 million and approximately $45.80 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 67.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00049344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.23 or 0.00851870 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

