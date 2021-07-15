Terracoin Price Up 14.4% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $428,285.60 and $61.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,745.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.84 or 0.01442216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00402959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00082180 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000209 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

