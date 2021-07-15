TerraKRW (KRT) Price Hits $0.0009

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $37.21 million and approximately $1,477.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00110339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00150835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,938.35 or 1.00247262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,667,266,553 coins and its circulating supply is 43,666,537,444 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

