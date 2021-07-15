Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

TRNO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

