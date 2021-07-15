Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.49.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 25.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

