Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 179.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,943 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,947 shares of company stock valued at $64,456,354. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.03.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $654.02. 371,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,824,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $627.61. The stock has a market cap of $630.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

