Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,897,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 243,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 228,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $122.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,048. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.58.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

