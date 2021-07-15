Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend by 75.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.26. 4,246,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,949. The company has a market capitalization of $173.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.54. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

