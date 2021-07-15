Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $75.84 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00008127 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $2.20 billion and $75.84 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020996 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 882,519,629 coins and its circulating supply is 852,564,235 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

