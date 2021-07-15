Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.