The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Down 99.0% in June

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. decreased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,730,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Allstate by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after acquiring an additional 421,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

