The Amacore Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGI) Short Interest Update

The Amacore Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ACGI opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The Amacore Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

The Amacore Group, Inc provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others.

