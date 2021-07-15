The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$84.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$79.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$82.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

