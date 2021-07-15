The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

NYSE:BA opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

