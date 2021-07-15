The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of The Boston Beer worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,997,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,236.47.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 500,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,412 shares of company stock worth $50,934,982. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $919.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,033.25. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $618.65 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.