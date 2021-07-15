The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of The Charles Schwab worth $78,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock valued at $107,340,344. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.