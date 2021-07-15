The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 113,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 87,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock valued at $107,340,344. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

