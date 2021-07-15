The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Down 4% on Insider Selling

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $86.45 and last traded at $86.45. Approximately 4,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 408,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.09.

Specifically, Director Marla Malcolm Beck sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $103,733.74. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,011 shares of company stock worth $3,337,262 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 120.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 17.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the period.

About The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

