The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. The Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect The Coca-Cola to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

KO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,062,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,721,434. The company has a market cap of $243.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

