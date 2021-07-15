The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. The Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect The Coca-Cola to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.
KO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,062,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,721,434. The company has a market cap of $243.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $56.48.
Several research firms have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.
In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
