The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.65. The First Bancorp shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 9,297 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $314.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This is an increase from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The First Bancorp by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The First Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in The First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

