The Force Protocol (FOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00242270 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

