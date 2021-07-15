The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 117,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,015,858 shares.The stock last traded at $29.78 and had previously closed at $31.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $738,354.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,285 shares of company stock worth $7,322,513. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Gap by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Gap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

