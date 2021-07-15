The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 44 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 44 target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price target on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 29.33.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

