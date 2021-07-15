The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€295.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €295.00 ($347.06) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €258.63 ($304.26).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €215.05 ($253.00) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €219.57.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

