The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,489,897 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $88,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 368,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 293,807 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

