The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,755 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 418,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.98.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

