The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Lion Electric.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million.

LEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lion Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of LEV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,860. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Lion Electric by 16.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.