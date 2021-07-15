The North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.58. The North West shares last traded at C$35.32, with a volume of 85,942 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of The North West in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The North West’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

About The North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

