The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells $123,337.52 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 11,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $123,337.52.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $106,240.26.

On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $62,730.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,256.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $276,769.75.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $150,144.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.00 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. Equities analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STKS shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

