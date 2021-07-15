The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.76.

NYSE PNC opened at $188.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.48.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.