The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.70 million.

Shares of SMPL opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

