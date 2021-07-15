The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of The St. Joe worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,162,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The St. Joe by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,423,000 after buying an additional 199,156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The St. Joe by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

In related news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,790.00. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

