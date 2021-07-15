The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWGAY. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Swatch Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.77. 19,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,987. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.28.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

