The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Down 2.8%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.99. 377,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 376,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLNCF. Raymond James raised The Valens from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on The Valens from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Valens from C$3.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

