The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 221.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,031 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.