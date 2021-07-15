The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of The York Water worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The York Water by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The York Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The York Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The York Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in The York Water by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YORW opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.68 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.22. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.16%. Equities research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

