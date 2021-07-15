Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Thermon Group worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THR opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.86. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on THR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

