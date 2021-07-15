Theta Fuel Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $96.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00036362 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00249354 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00035291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

